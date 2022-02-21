Wind chill values in the -40s expected in parts of Alberta this week

Brace for some bitter cold Alberta, as an Arctic front moving into the province is set to bring wind chill values in the -40ºC range to some areas.

According to The Weather Network, the brutal cold comes on the heels on much of the province experiencing warm temperatures throughout last week.

You might also like: 13 of the 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

Alberta RCMP search for man who stole fragrances by using a compost bin

HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" is on the hunt for a new cast member

TWN says wind chill values are set to plummet into the -30s and -40s for many communities through this week.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for areas across northern Alberta, including Grande Prairie, High Level, Fort McMurray and Grande Cache.

“Extremely cold wind chill values near -40 continue,” the warning states. “Wind chill values will moderate slightly this afternoon but drop to -40 again tonight.”

In Edmonton, it’s forecasted to feel like -36ºC overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Brrr!

In Calgary it’s forecasted to be just a little warmer, with a wind chill of -34ºC overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Alberta isn’t alone in the deep freeze, with Saskatchewan and Manitoba being lashed with the same front.

According to TWN, wind chill values throughout Alberta will make the cold “downright dangerous” to anyone who spends too long outdoors, with the risk for frostbite and hypothermia setting in after just a few minutes of exposure.