Hello sunshine: Calgary forecast to see 29º temperature increase by end of week

After some snow and chilly winter weather to kick off the week, Calgary is forecast to see sunshine and a big jump in temperature highs by Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the city could experience a 29ºC increase in temperature highs between Tuesday and Sunday this week.

At the time of writing, it’s -19ºC, feeling more like -24ºC with the windchill, and snowing lightly in areas of Calgary. The city is expected to reach a high of -17ºC on Tuesday, with periods of snow ending this afternoon and then a mix of sun and cloud.

The weather remains cold into Wednesday, with another high of -17ºC and sunshine, before beginning to warm up on Thursday, when a high of -7ºC is in the forecast.

Temperatures start to rise above 0ºC on Friday, with a high of 6ºC and cloudy skies predicted.

Saturday remains temperate at 4ºC and a mix of sun and cloud before Sunday sees a high of 12ºC – which is a 29ºC increase from Tuesday’s high of -17ºC.

It looks like the weather will remain nice into next week as well, with a high of 9ºC and a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for Calgary on Monday.

Calgary has been blessed with some nice weather over the past few weeks, and, after the brief blip early this week, the forecast shows that we’ll be returning to that – at least for now.

The Weather Network has released its outlook for February, and predictions for the month show that Alberta will warm up, cool down, and then warm up again.

Enjoy the spring-like weather this weekend, and then get ready for whatever the February weather throws at us!