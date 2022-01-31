Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 1,500 as province reports 35 new deaths

Alberta reported 6,537 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 37,468, a decrease of 3,832 cases from Friday’s count.

The three-day case count includes:

January 28: 2,945 cases

January 29: 1,815 cases

January 30: 1,777 cases

Including today’s new cases, there have been a total of 493,973 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 452,939 have since recovered.

There are 1,516 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 20 since Friday. This includes 99 people in intensive care, a decrease of six from Friday.

As of January 30, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% have had two shots.

A total of 8,301,446 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 177,236 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

Since Friday, 35 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,566.