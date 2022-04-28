Hello, sunshine: Seven straight days of double-digit temperatures forecast for Calgary

Pull out your shorts, t-shirts, and sunglasses, YYC. The forecast is showing double-digit temperature highs for Calgary over the next week.

Could spring finally truly be here? With sunshine and warm temps on the way, this might be the case as we head into May. (We know, we know – we probably just jinxed it by saying that, but one can dream.)

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures in the mid-to-high teens in its current seven-day forecast, peaking next Wednesday, May 4, at 18ºC. Not quite at the 20º mark yet, but well on the way there!

At the time of writing, it’s 10ºC and partly cloudy in Calgary, with a high of 12ºC expected. It only goes up from there, with a high of 13ºC and a mix of sun and cloud on Friday.

You’re going to want to make plans to grab patio beers this weekend, as Saturday is expected to reach 15ºC with sunny skies, and Sunday will have a high of 16ºC and a mix of sun and cloud.

Next week, the trend continues with 15ºC and a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, and 12ºC with a 60% chance of showers on Tuesday (the sunny weather had to take a break at some point, right?).

The sunshine will be back on Wednesday, with a high of 18ºC and a mix of sun and cloud.

We can only hope that this warm weather continues into the rest of the month because we can’t wait to get a jump-start on summer.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and use that sunscreen while enjoying the great outdoors over the next week, YYC!