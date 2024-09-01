11 Calgary food events happening this week: September 2 to 8

It’s a long weekend in Calgary and if that isn’t enough to get you excited for the week, there are also tons of food events to check out.

The week is packed with food markets and festivals, as well as a heap of other delicious eats to be had.

Here are some fun foodie events to check out in YYC this week.

One-time-only events

Gumbo

To celebrate Labour Day weekend, Missy’s This That will be serving up some American classics. From gumbo loaded with BC spot prawns, smoked turkey, Andouille sausage and okra, to pecan pie and pimento cheese balls, it’s going to be a delicious affair.

When: September 1 and 2 from 5 pm

Where: Missy’s This That – 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cocktails & Live Music

Enjoy delicious cocktails with plenty of live music to set the atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a date night nightcap or to hang out with friends, this is the spot.

When: September 5 from 9 pm

Where: Untitled Champagne Lounge – 620 8th Avenue SW#104, Calgary

Price: $6.66 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Night Market

The market has dozens of locally sourced and handmade vendors selling artisan eats, vintage clothing, crafts and more. It also features a beer garden, food trucks and live music.

When: September 6 from 5 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Dandy Fest 2024

Celebrate 10 years of Dandy! Over 20 breweries from across North America will be heading to the brewery to serve up sips. Tickets will get you a commemorative glass and five 5-ounce pours.

When: September 7 from 11 am

Where: Dandy Brewing Company – 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $38.61 per person; buy tickets here

Pizza Cooking Class

If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating the perfect pizza at home, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough and how to cook your pizza.

When: September 7 from 6 pm

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

YYC Bubble Tea Fest

If you love bubble tea, this is for you! Different spots across the city will be offering special sips and desserts. There’s even an online map so you can try as many as possible and vote for your favourite.

When: Until September 7

Where: Various locations in Calgary

During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

River Hall So Long Summer series

This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here