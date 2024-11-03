7 Calgary food events happening this week: November 4 to 10

Spooky season may be over for another year, but luckily for Calgarians, there are plenty of fun food events still to come.

From the opening of a much-anticipated US chain to a celebration of noodles, here are the best food events to check out in Calgary.

One-time-only events

Dumpling Fest

Take a self-guided tour of Calgary’s best dumpling spots. As part of the festivities, you’ll be able to try Italian gnocchi, Japanese gyoza, Mexican empanadas, Nepalese momos, Ukrainian dumplings, and more.

When: November 6, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $49 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the brand-new Chick-fil-A

Attention, chicken lovers! Chick-fil-A is finally opening its Macleod Trail location this week. If the opening is anything like what was seen in Edmonton earlier this year, it’s going to be POPULAR so you’ll need to be early if you want to be one of the first to try.

When: November 7, 2024

Where: 9223 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Blowers & Grafton’s One-Year Anniversary Party

Blowers & Grafton Shawnessy is throwing a Roaring Twenties party to celebrate its one-year anniversary. Between 8 and 9 pm, drinks will be 50% off, and there’ll be live music and the chance to win Calgary Flames tickets.

When: November 8, 2024

Where: #500 70 Shawville Boulevard SE, Calgary

Price: Admission is free; reserve a spot here

Recurring events

There’s no better time of year to take in the fresh mountain air and enjoy bites at some of your favourite restaurants. Eateries across Banff and Lake Louise will be offering exclusive menus and food events as part of this fall festival.

When: Until November 7, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louse

Get ready for the most slurp-worthy of events with the return of the YYC Noodle Festival. Restaurants all over the city will be sharing their unique noodle creations and raising money for a good cause.

When: November 7 to 17, 2024

Where: Locations across Calgary

Craft and Grubs

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here