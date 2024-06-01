7 best Calgary food events to check out in June
Summer is just around the corner, and alongside sunshine and warmer temperatures, Calgary is gearing up with tons of food festivities.
From huge festivals with food trucks aplenty to the first of many Stampede breakfasts, June is set to be packed to the brim with foodie events.
Here are some of the best ones to check out in Calgary this June.
Lilac Festival
In one of the biggest festivals of the year, thousands of people will gather on 4th Street SW to browse the stalls of hundreds of local businesses. There will also be food trucks aplenty with so many treats on the menu. Come hungry!
When: June 2, 2024
Where: 4th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Vander Brunch
This brunch is for the Bravo fans! Former Vanderpump Rules star and self-proclaimed number one guy in the group Jax Taylor is hosting a huge brunch in Calgary.
There will be a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.
When: June 2, 2024
Where: The Banquet – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary
Price: $49.24 per person; buy tickets here
Connie & John’s Patio Rooftop Party
Ring in patio season with spectacular views of downtown Calgary and the Bow River while enjoying some steamy slices of pizza. To celebrate the opening of Connie & John’s Rooftop patio, there will also be a DJ, oysters and ceviche, rosé tasting, and Patrón Tequila sampling.
When: June 2, 2024
Where: Connie & John’s Rooftop Patio – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Price: $54 per person; buy tickets here
Modern Steak Appleton Estate Dinner
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience on Modern Steak’s stunning Stephen Avenue rooftop patio. Join Appleton Estate Rum and master blender Joy Spence for expertly crafted cocktails featuring Appleton Estate Double Cask Rum and four courses of Jamaican-inspired dishes.
When: June 5, 2024
Where: 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $98 per person plus tax and gratuity; Reservations can be made here
Calgary Stampede Community Round-Up
It’s NEVER too early to get into the Stampede spirit, and it’s kicked off early at Stampede Park this year. To celebrate the newly expanded BMO Centre, there’ll be a Stampede breakfast at Stampede Park between 9 am and 1 pm, and it’s completely free!
When: June 8, 2024
Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Village Brewery x Calgary Pride: Taproom Pride Party
Pride Month is upon us, and to celebrate, Village Brewery is hosting a huge party alongside Calgary Pride. As well as live music and plenty of brews, Village will be unveiling its 2024 Pride beer and can.
When: June 21, 2024
Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12A Street SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Rodney’s Oysterfest 2024
Raising money for The Mustard Seed, Rodney’s Oyster House is hosting its sixth annual Oysterfest. You’ll be able to check out a live DJ, food and drink booths, silent auction and there’ll even be a shucking competition from 2 pm.
When: June 23, 2024
Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $35 per person; buy tickets here