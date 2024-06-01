7 best Calgary food events to check out in June

Summer is just around the corner, and alongside sunshine and warmer temperatures, Calgary is gearing up with tons of food festivities.

From huge festivals with food trucks aplenty to the first of many Stampede breakfasts, June is set to be packed to the brim with foodie events.

Here are some of the best ones to check out in Calgary this June.

Lilac Festival

In one of the biggest festivals of the year, thousands of people will gather on 4th Street SW to browse the stalls of hundreds of local businesses. There will also be food trucks aplenty with so many treats on the menu. Come hungry!

When: June 2, 2024

Where: 4th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Vander Brunch

This brunch is for the Bravo fans! Former Vanderpump Rules star and self-proclaimed number one guy in the group Jax Taylor is hosting a huge brunch in Calgary.

There will be a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

When: June 2, 2024

Where: The Banquet – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary

Price: $49.24 per person; buy tickets here

Connie & John’s Patio Rooftop Party

Ring in patio season with spectacular views of downtown Calgary and the Bow River while enjoying some steamy slices of pizza. To celebrate the opening of Connie & John’s Rooftop patio, there will also be a DJ, oysters and ceviche, rosé tasting, and Patrón Tequila sampling.

When: June 2, 2024

Where: Connie & John’s Rooftop Patio – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $54 per person; buy tickets here

Modern Steak Appleton Estate Dinner

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience on Modern Steak’s stunning Stephen Avenue rooftop patio. Join Appleton Estate Rum and master blender Joy Spence for expertly crafted cocktails featuring Appleton Estate Double Cask Rum and four courses of Jamaican-inspired dishes.

When: June 5, 2024

Where: 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $98 per person plus tax and gratuity; Reservations can be made here

Calgary Stampede Community Round-Up

It’s NEVER too early to get into the Stampede spirit, and it’s kicked off early at Stampede Park this year. To celebrate the newly expanded BMO Centre, there’ll be a Stampede breakfast at Stampede Park between 9 am and 1 pm, and it’s completely free!

When: June 8, 2024

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Village Brewery x Calgary Pride: Taproom Pride Party

Pride Month is upon us, and to celebrate, Village Brewery is hosting a huge party alongside Calgary Pride. As well as live music and plenty of brews, Village will be unveiling its 2024 Pride beer and can.

When: June 21, 2024

Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12A Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Rodney’s Oysterfest 2024

Raising money for The Mustard Seed, Rodney’s Oyster House is hosting its sixth annual Oysterfest. You’ll be able to check out a live DJ, food and drink booths, silent auction and there’ll even be a shucking competition from 2 pm.

When: June 23, 2024

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $35 per person; buy tickets here