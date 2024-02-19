5 Calgary food events happening this week: February 19 to 25

We love a good food event here at Dished and luckily, February has been packed to the brim with them.

This week is no different, with plenty of food events taking place all over the city to check out.

From a huge hot chocolate festival to a culinary trip through Portugal, here are some of the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

It’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest time, so you’ll want to start planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over February.

When: From February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Cork & Cuisine

This four-course dinner is like taking a culinary journey through Portugal in one of the city’s most beautiful restaurants. Each dish will also come with a wine pairing.

When: February 21, 2024

Where: Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $110 per person; buy tickets here

Learn how to cook authentic Italian pizza

If you’re curious to know all about the secrets behind creating Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll get a glass of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on while you learn to shape your pizza dough and how to cook your pizza in any kind of oven.

When: February 21, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person