Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Amsterdam AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are nonstop WestJet flights from Calgary to Amsterdam, Netherlands, for $577 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is $186 more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amsterdam (@amsterdam)

You can check out the Van Gogh Museum, the Anne Frank House, wander through Vondelpark or check out the vast street markets and nightlife the city has to offer.

Other flights during the same time frame as the $577 roundtrip option are much higher, with an Air Canada/AccesRail flight with two stops going for $1,215 and a KLM flight going for nearly $1,000.

You might also like: A Look Inside: $3.8M Calgary mansion with an ice hockey rink, pool, and seven bedrooms (PHOTOS)

Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Alberta

Cha-Ching: Oilers owner Daryl Katz rises wildly on Forbes ranking of 2022 billionaires

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to the Amsterdam (AMS). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in mid-November.

The lowest price we found was $577 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing November 14, returning November 22

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.