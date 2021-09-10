SportsHockeyFlames

Calgary Flames sign free agent defenseman Erik Gudbranson

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Sep 10 2021, 12:38 pm
Calgary Flames sign free agent defenseman Erik Gudbranson
Erik Gudbranson (Nicole & Laura/Flickr)

The Calgary Flames announced on Friday morning that they have signed free agent defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

The defender has been signed to a one-year contract with a $1.95 million annual average value.

The Flames revealed the Gudbranson deal themselves:

The Ottawa, Ontario, native has played 563 career games in the NHL, putting up 21 goals and adding 56 assists for 77 points during his time with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, and Nashville Predators.

He’s had 640 penalty minutes during his 10-year career.

Gudbranson was originally drafted in the 1st round (3rd overall) by Florida in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT