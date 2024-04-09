The snow is (finally!) melting in Calgary, and if you’re anything like me, your body is probably ready to come out of hibernation and get moving.

But trying new physical activities can feel intimidating, and workout classes are no exception — especially if you share my experience of being picked last in gym class. The key to combating workout anxiety is finding a fitness environment that’s welcoming, inclusive, and can be adapted to your body’s needs, whatever they may be.

Enter: Moveology.

Found in Calgary’s Ramsay neighbourhood, Moveology is an inclusive destination providing space for participants to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

Hosting engaging classes like barre, HIIT, strength, pilates, and yoga, Moveology places an emphasis not on how you look, but how you feel.

As someone who hasn’t always had the best relationship with traditional fitness culture, this was super appealing to me, and I decided to attend a Move Barre class to experience it for myself.

Checking out the space

Upon entering Moveology, I was immediately blown away by how nice it was. When envisioning an exercise space, I imagined a sterile environment smelling of sweat and metal, but Moveology immediately greets guests with lush brick walls and delicious diffusers before you even reach the front desk.

The instructor, Emma, greeted me upon arrival and was happy to show me around. Participants have access to free lockers, a change room and a shower area, complete with shampoo, deodorant, and other supplies you may need after a class. Cold water bottles are also available if you forget yours, plus earplugs for anyone who prefers a slightly quieter experience.

The studio itself is massive and well-lit, with class equipment in the back corner and mirrors across half of the walls. There are also two different barre heights available (which, as a taller woman, I was super grateful for).

Starting my first class

Move Barre, which was the class I signed up for, is an all-encompassing class that consists of barre, arm weights, cardio, mat work, core work, and stretches. We began class with cardio warm-ups, and Emma was quick to provide adaptive movements.

From there we went into arm weights, barre, and mat work, with upbeat music to keep our rhythm, and of course, adaptive options for each exercise.

Finding my own pace

I was curious how much of the 60-minute class I’d be able to make it through before taking Emma up on the adaptations. I managed the arm workouts and got my legs shaking and burning at the barre even with my limited flexibility.

It was the second round of cardio that was my undoing.

Jumping became reaching, and lunges became squats, but as I looked around, I realized I wasn’t the only person who needed to take things a bit slower, and thanks to Emma’s constant reassurance that it’s okay to go at our own pace, I didn’t feel self-conscious.

What I did feel was sore the next day — I worked muscles I didn’t know I had! But with that mild pain came a sense of victory from getting out of my comfort zone to try something new that was good for my body and mind.

Classes for all fitness levels

With various class types across mornings, evenings, and weekends, there’s no shortage of opportunities to try a Moveology class. Maybe next time I’ll get my stretch on with yoga, focus on strength training, or work my core with pilates.

As far as fitness class pricing goes, Moveology has some awesome intro offers, including the first three classes for $30, and $99 for your first intro month. After that, there are various punch cards and monthly membership options to choose from depending on your needs and class frequency.

Sign up for your first Moveology class online, and maybe we’ll see each other there!