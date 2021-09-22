NewsWeather

Sweater weather: Here's what the first day of fall looked like in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
Sep 22 2021, 3:25 pm
Sweater weather: Here's what the first day of fall looked like in Calgary (PHOTOS)
A fall day in Calgary (Timothy Yue/Shutterstock)

It’s officially the first day of fall, and Calgary put on a show with some stunning sunrise skies and colourful leaves to mark the change in season.

Autumn in YYC means sweaters, scarves, and boots, the return of the pumpkin spice latte, crisp mornings, and cozy evenings — along with an almost-guaranteed early season snowfall, of course.

The fluffy white stuff has yet to fly, and the city has remained pretty warm so far this September, creating some perfect photo ops for those looking to capture the changing leaves without being bundled up in winter gear.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary reached a high of 18ºC on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies — although the city saw an amazing sunrise.

Locals took to social media to show off their pictures of the first day of fall in Calgary.

 

@nessiesadventures

 

@tracyzoller

 

@heritageparkyyc

 

@yvrun26

