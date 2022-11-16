Calgary Police charge a man with assault after 10 attacks downtown

Calgary Police have charged a man with eight counts of assault and two counts of uttering threats after 10 people were allegedly attacked.

On Tuesday morning, 10 attacks took place in the downtown area, with victims suffering minor injuries.

Police issued an alert to the public and deployed numerous officers into the area to locate the suspect who was apprehended mid-day.

Police were notified that a man had assaulted a security guard shortly after 7 am, in the 600 block of Macleod Trail SE, after being denied entry to a premise. After that, additional reports of random assaults were reported to police at the following locations:

300 block of 6th Avenue SE

3rd Street and 7th Avenue SE

3rd Street and 6th Avenue SE

City Hall LRT platform

Macleod Trail and 8th Avenue SE

10th Avenue and 4th Street SW

9th Avenue and Centre Street

People who reported the attacks received minor physical injuries and no weapons were reported during the assaults. It is believed that the suspect travelled through several buildings including malls, Rocky Mountain Plaza and Bow Valley College. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who had physical contact with the suspect yesterday.

Shortly after 9 am, a member of the public called the police to report a man matching the description of the suspect on a CTrain, however, his clothing was different than what had initially been shared with the public. The witness took a photo of the suspect, who had indeed swapped out his clothing.

At 11:55 am, police were contacted by a bank within the CORE Shopping Centre, for reports that a man matching the description of the suspect had entered the bank and threatened a teller. Shortly after, police received a second report from a bank in the area for a similar report of a man threatening tellers.

Officers located the man, beginning a lengthy foot chase throughout Plus 15s and city streets, ultimately ending in the suspect being caught in the early afternoon.

Nhila Kual Kual, 28, remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Calgary Police Service District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs says these types of events shouldn’t happen.

“The behaviour of this individual was absolutely unacceptable and the impact he had on our community can not be underscored. We are grateful to the media and the public who actively participated in providing information throughout the morning that assisted in his safe apprehension. This was a collective effort with our partners at bylaw and Transit and we extend our thanks to them as well.”

Anyone with information about the events of yesterday, or who may have had physical contact with the suspect, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or submitting tips to Crime Stoppers.