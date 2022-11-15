Calgary police looking for man who assaulted 10 people Tuesday morning

Calgary Police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for assaulting 10 people downtown Tuesday morning.

Police alerted the public on Twitter about a man who randomly assaulted at least 10 people downtown.

This isn’t the first time in the last few months that there have been random assaults in Calgary’s downtown core.

Police couldn’t pinpoint one area of downtown that he may be as he has moved around all morning.

No weapons have been reported and the victims suffered minor injuries. A large number of officers have been deployed throughout the downtown to locate this individual.

Police are asking that anyone who sees this individual not approach him and to call 911.