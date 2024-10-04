Nearly eight in 10 Calgarians don't feel safe walking alone at night downtown

A new report has painted a bleak picture of the quality of life in Calgary, with nearly eight in 10 respondents saying they don’t feel safe walking alone downtown at night.

Since 2007, the Calgary Foundation has annually published a quality-of-life report, and this year it found that 67% of residents are concerned about safety in Calgary and 59% are concerned about the rates of domestic violence. Among Calgarians, 78% also don’t feel safe walking alone downtown after dark.

The report also touched on everything from mental health and well-being to housing, giving, food insecurity, and racism and discrimination.

The 2024 report is based on the survey responses of 1,000 Calgarians. To ensure an accurate representation of the population, survey respondents were randomly selected based on demographic quotes.

For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1,000 results in a margin of error of t/- 3.10%, 19 times out of 20.

You can check out the full quality of life report here.

