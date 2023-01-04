Calgary outdoor rink adding cameras to stop "toxic, self-entitled behaviour"

For people in Calgary, fun on an outdoor rink is a winter tradition. Unfortunately, sometimes that fun can be interfered with.

One community-run rink in Calgary is going to extra lengths to make sure that interference doesn’t happen.

The Hawkwood Community Association posted on Facebook that they were adding security cameras to their outdoor rink because of issues they have been having.

“Most people using the park have shown their appreciation for the new amenity by being kind and respectful to others while using the park. But sadly (and sadly not unexpectedly) we are dealing with a small percentage of users showing very toxic self-entitled behaviour. The behaviours include not following park rules, cursing out fellow park users, physical damage to the park, and physical injury to others,” the post says.

The rink has been running for just over a year. The Hawkwood Community Association’s post continued to say they wished they wouldn’t have to do this but something had to be done.

“Although we have always hoped people would care enough about their community and their fellow community members to respect the rules of the park, we are not naïve enough to believe they actually would, which is why this month we are installing security cameras at the park.

“The decision to install security cameras was not easy. We would much rather spend the money on something more fun, but as owners of the park, the Hawkwood Community Association needs to protect our investment.”

In the Facebook post, the association goes on to describe what will and won’t happen with the footage.

“The cameras will be pointed at the elements of the park; no camera will be directed at anyone’s home or outside the park. The cameras will be linked to a recording device which will operate 24/7. No images will be shared on our website or social media feeds to ‘name and shame.’ Images from the cameras will be used to: 1) identify and engage with those breaking the rules in the hopes problem behaviour will change and 2) if necessary, used to file a police report.”

As for the Calgary Police Service, they say this is a route some associations may have to take.

“Businesses and community associations in Calgary may want to consider installing good quality CCTV in their facilities or publicly-accessible spaces, or installing a security system that is either monitored by a company or by a community association member using a mobile application. With these systems, activities after hours can be monitored with a motion sensor that alerts the user to activities,” says the CPS.

“Installing CCTV or security systems can both help to deter acts of crime from occurring on the premises, and can also aid investigators in the event of an incident. As always, we encourage Calgarians and Calgary businesses to report any instances of crime to the police.”