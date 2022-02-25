"We stand in support": Calgary City Hall flies Ukrainian flag

Calgary City Hall has raised the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the country and community under attack by Russia.

“We stand in support of the Ukrainian community in our city,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a tweet, “and people who have close ties to their homeland.”

The City of Calgary has raised the flag of Ukraine to show support for a sovereign nation under a horrifying & unprovoked attack. We stand in support of the Ukrainian community in our city, and people who have close ties to their homeland. #yyc #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/zeGYZ2anVN — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 24, 2022

Gondek called the Russian attack on Ukraine “horrifying.” She said on Thursday that the City of Calgary has raised the flag of Ukraine to show support for “a sovereign nation under a horrifying [and] unprovoked attack.”

On Thursday morning, Russia officially began its military invasion of Ukraine, now under martial law, as tanks and missiles rolled into the capital.

Ukrainian police say over 200 Russian attacks have been carried out in the country since Thursday morning alone.

With files from Ty Jadah