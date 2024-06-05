Want to impress your friends with a dinner out? Or maybe it’s your turn to pick the happy-hour location. After all, any occasion is elevated with the right atmosphere, and sister restaurants Sensei Bar and Olea have specially crafted food and cocktail menus to take your taste buds on a trip around the world.

I had the opportunity to dine at both of these restaurants, and I think I’ll be full for the rest of the week! Needless to say, it was a fantastic experience, and I got to learn a lot about sake in the process. Below, I’ll dig into what stood out the most to me at these two Calgary hotspots, so you can almost taste what you’re missing out on.

Sake, sake, sake! at Sensei Bar

Just steps away from the nightlife of 17th Avenue, Sensei Bar is a small but mighty establishment. Japanese-inspired decor, a view of the kitchen, and a playlist of ’90s hip-hop made for an instantly enticing environment. Yes, it was immediately clear I was in for a good time.

Upon being seated I was greeted by Amane Kanai, Sensei Bar’s International Sake Sommelier. Born and raised in Tokyo, Kanai’s sake expertise came naturally once he entered Calgary’s restaurant scene. His passion for sake was immediately evident as he brought out three gorgeous bottles for me to sample.

There’s an old Japanese saying, “Nihonshu wa ryori wo erabanai,” which essentially translates to, “Sake does not pick a fight with the food.” Kanai explained how sake is so beloved because it doesn’t overpower a good meal, while the meal doesn’t overpower the sake. Each complements the other while existing as their own delicious entity.

On the curated sake menu, I first sampled Okunomatsu Sparkling, a refreshing sparkling sake that reminded me of champagne. My second sample was Okunomatsu Navy Blue, a Junmai Daiginjo-grade sake brewed by the same distillery as the former, but fermented for longer, which gave it a crisp, melony flavour.

The third sake was a Tenzan Bamboo Genshu, and true to its name, the bottle was literally wrapped in dried bamboo. The final sake — and my personal favourite — was Rose Ume, which was just as fruity and fragrant as its luscious pink hue would suggest.

With good eats on a specialized menu

Sensei Bar’s food menu offers a variety of Japanese, Korean, and Tawainese dishes; all influenced by classic French cooking techniques. The result is a menu that appeals to the eyes as much as the taste buds.

I first tried the Mandarin Hamachi Crudo, which was tender and refreshing — the only thing that would’ve made it better would be consuming it on a summertime patio. This was followed by oysters, which came with a mignonette made from the rose sake that I loved, and a Dragon Fried Chicken Bao, which was so good that I audibly went “Mmm” upon first bite.

The final dish was perhaps the greatest. The Wagyu Tataki was seared on the outside and soft on the inside, served with house-made taro chips and garnished with serrano pepper and purple yam.

“This is my favourite,” said manager Eliza Bennett as she placed it on the table. “I recommend trying it topped with the Cucumber Kimchi.” So, I did, and low and behold: she was onto something. The dish went from 10/10 to 11/10.

A taste of the Mediterranean next door at Olea

From there, I went next door to Olea Restaurant. With its wicker chairs, lush greenery, and terracotta accents, I was instantly transported to the Mediterranean. This transportation was only solidified when my server brought over the Seaside Breeze cocktail; a popular beverage featuring coconut and pineapple rum, aka a vacation in a glass.

I was then visited by Olea’s Executive Chef, Ryan Blackwell, who told me about some of the menu items. He explained that the Calamari and the Spaghetti & Meatballs were the most popular among guests, and his personal favourites were the Manchego & Dates, Beet Salad, and Lamb Shank.

With very little room left in my stomach, I knew I had to choose wisely. The unique Spaghetti & Meatballs recipe appealed to me, so I opted for the fan favourite.

You might think Spaghetti & Meatballs is the most boring thing I could have ordered, but trust me — the dish was anything but. The recipe was made flavourful with tender Brant Lake Wagyu meatballs, fragrant with a truffled mushroom ragu, and creamy with herb ricotta.

At other restaurants, I’ve found that red sauces often lack creaminess, and white sauces can be stingy with flavour, but the Olea Spaghetti & Meatballs managed to take the best components of a good pasta dish to make something truly great.

I ended my Olea experience with a London Fog Crème Brûlée. My dessert decision was made based on my desire to whack a crème brûlée with a spoon (if you know, you know), but it ended up being the right call. After eating so much, a lighter dessert was exactly what I needed, and I was pleased to find that the London Fog flavour was light and complementary to the dessert’s texture.

100% worth the hype

Is your mouth watering yet? Grab your friends and head to one (or both!) of these trendy restaurants and indulge in unique sake pairings, creative cocktails, and delicious dishes that will fill your belly and soul. Walk-ins are welcome, but a reservation will guarantee you at Sensei Bar or Olea.

Hey, you might even see me there — my birthday is coming up, and I’ve already booked my table.