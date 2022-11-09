Calgary named one of the top cities in the world

A recent survey has named Calgary as one of the best cities in the world.

According to Resonance Consultancy, Calgary rated strongest in its GDP per Capita category. The report said we were 22nd in the world in that area and “by far” the best in Canada.

Resonance Consultancy says it takes “a holistic approach that shows which factors really make cities attractive as places to live, work and play.”

Resonance says Calgary has rebounded from economic hardship that has come with the rise and fall of the price of crude and the struggles of the pandemic. The reason is home construction ramping up.

The report says that should keep the city affordable compared to the rest of the country.

It also highlights the Central Library in the growing hub of East Village as one of the signs that the quality of life is something to come here for.

Another plus in our favour is the building of a few new hotels, which helps keep business travellers coming back to Calgary and keeping them happy while they are here.

The ranking does knock Calgary for having the highest unemployment rates among Canadian cities over the past year. Overall Calgary ranked 154th globally in unemployment.

“People here walk like New Yorkers and cut to the chase like Texans. No wonder it’s home to the most Americans per capita in Canada,” says Resonance.

If you are curious how other cities in Canada fared in this survey, Toronto was number one at 27th, followed by Montreal at 57.

Our friends out west in Vancouver got a nice ranking of 69. As for our northern neighbours in Edmonton, they didn’t make the list.