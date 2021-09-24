Calgary has been named one of the best cities in the world

Calgary, one of the world’s best cities? We know that’s right!

The latest World’s Best Cities Report by Resonance has Calgary coming in 49th place among 100 of the world’s cities.

The report by Resonance ranks cities based on six metrics: place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion.

Calgary ranks within the top 50 thanks to its high score in the people and prosperity categories due to it having the youngest population of any city in the country and its oil industry-forged entrepreneurialism.

New projects, like the recently opened Central Library in the burgeoning cultural hub of East Village, reinforce the city’s long-lauded quality of life, according to the report.

Calgary’s relative housing affordability is also considered a beacon to attract new talent that has been squeezed out of other large Canadian cities.

Five other Canadian cities also made the list, including Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton.

So there you go. We may not be the capital of the province, but we are definitely the highest ranking city in Alberta. Take that, Edmonton.