Is the thought of customizing your dream home constantly crossing your mind? Well, now is the time to make those dreams come true at Calgary’s Aspen Spring Estates.

Brought to you by Homes by Avi (which recently celebrated 45 years in business!), the Aspen Spring Estates is a picturesque community where nature and cultured living meet and flourish in family-friendly surroundings.

Situated on 17th Avenue in West Calgary’s Springbank Hill, floor plans start at 2,135 square feet and are expertly crafted with nine-foot-tall main floor ceilings, optional flex rooms, and beautiful spa-like ensuites. Select options include large rooms, gourmet kitchens, and mud rooms, depending on what your needs are now and for the future.

There are many luxurious Front Drive homes to choose from, and they cater to both growing families and large busy ones.

But what makes this opportunity even better is the chance to customize your own home with a professional interior designer from the Homes by Avi team in their award-winning Avi Definitions Selections Centre — with over 10,000 interior designs to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for ultra-modern options or more classical and timeless touches, you’ll be able to pick your own flooring, cabinetry, and tiling preferences, plus fixtures and even paint.

With 15 floor-plan options perfect for new or established families alike, Aspen Springs is adjacent to a nature reserve with multiple walking trails and just a short drive away from the mountains.

As for amenities, Springbank Hill Market is a sprawling retail space just beside Aspen Springs, where you can find cafes, boutique stores, gyms, daycares, grocery stores, restaurants and more just a stone’s throw away.

With a limited supply of these premium lots starting from the low $1.0Ms (there are only six left as of writing!), now is not the time to sleep on customizable living at Aspen Springs Estates. Head to the sales centre for a personal tour or visit the Aspen Spring Estates website for more information on your new home.