You can fly roundtrip to Arizona from Calgary for $208

With the summer weather going away, now is the perfect time to head south for some sun.

Why not head to Arizona from Calgary for a low price?

According to YYC deals, there are roundtrip flights to Arizona from Calgary for $208. There are nonstop trips available both ways and some Christmas dates are even an option!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Arizona (@visit_arizona)

You can see a number of great parks and mountains, along with the Musical Instrument Museum and the Wrigley Mansion.

You might also like: You can fly roundtrip to Los Angeles from Calgary for under $300

American Airlines compensates flyer "wedged between two obese people" (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Canadian remote workers can live in Portugal for a year with the "digital nomad" visa

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Phoenix

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

2. Go to Skyscanner or FlightHub or Kayak

Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

There are dates available in November and December 2022 along with January, February, March, and April 2023.