You can fly roundtrip to Los Angeles from Calgary for under $300

Now is a great time to head to Hollywood with some cheap flights heading to Los Angeles from Calgary right as the weather starts to change.

According to YYC Deals, there are flights to Los Angeles and Palm Springs from Calgary for under $300. There are non-stop options for all flights.

You can see Universal Studios, Disneyland, the Hollywood sign, the walk of fame, and so many amazing shows at any time.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with one of the following Google Flights searches:

Google Flights: Calgary to Palm Springs

Google Flights: Calgary to Los Angeles

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

2. Go to Skyscanner or FlightHub, or Kayak

Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.