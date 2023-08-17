While many of us are just trying to stay afloat with housing prices continuing to soar, others may be able to afford this stunning $10 million penthouse opening in Calgary this weekend.

It’s in a picturesque location with so many amenities. It’s worth a look, even if it’s just to dream.

The nine-storey building looks out onto the Bow River with absolutely spectacular views of the city.

Take in the views from the balcony on warmer days or enjoy them through the 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows during the colder months.

There is also no shortage of entertainment with a golf simulator, floating hot tub, gym overlooking Kensington, sauna, and a sky lounge.

Your car will also never look better with car washes, and if you happen to have a few different cars, there’s room for them here with six titled parking stalls.

The interior is absolutely stunning, with custom millwork, fireplaces and even a steam shower!

There’s an open house this weekend at its 802 – 100 10a Street NW location. Stop by between 8 and 10:30 am on August 19 to see this insane Calgary penthouse for yourself.