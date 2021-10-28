Calgary could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by the weekend

Brace yourself: after seeing next-to-no snow this fall, it looks like Calgary is about to get hit with a bunch of the fluffy white stuff.

The city is forecast to get up to 10 centimetres of snow this Friday, with near-freezing temperatures lasting into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday is expected to reach a high of 8ºC and will be mainly cloudy, with skies clearing late this afternoon. Rain or snow is forecast to begin in Calgary overnight — and if it’s rain, that will change to snow by Friday morning.

You might also like: SNOWAY: Calgary could get hit with several centimetres of snow this week

Canada's winter forecast: Cold and stormy courtesy of La Nina

Early-season snowfall covers BC mountains (PHOTOS)

Environment Canada predicts snowfall of 5 to 10 centimetres for Calgary on Friday, with temperatures reaching a chilly high of 1ºC. Overnight, there will be periods of snow with an expected high of -5ºC.

There isn’t any more snow forecast for the city over the weekend, but it won’t get much warmer. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 4ºC on Saturday and 3ºC on Sunday.

Moving into next week, things warm up a bit, with sunshine to kick off the workweek and a high of 10ºC on Monday, and temperatures reaching 14ºC on Tuesday.

Let’s hope next week’s higher temperatures melt most of that snow we get!

Make sure you drive safely in the snow this weekend, YYC. Now might be a good time to pull out those winter jackets, hats, and boots.