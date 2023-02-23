The time Calgarians spend stuck in traffic could be MUCH worse: report

There are few things more annoying for Calgarians than getting stuck in traffic. We may feel like we have it bad, but it could be a lot worse.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, a report out of the Netherlands that analyzes traffic data from hundreds of cities around the world, Calgarians spent 110 hours in downtown traffic in 2022.

That was the 10th longest in Canada, 34th in North America, and 268th among the cities that they studied.

For the “metro area,” it is a touch longer but still nowhere close to some of our Canadian cousins.

The 90 hours spent in congestion in the metro area in Calgary was 43 hours less than the top Canadian city, Vancouver.

Our northern neighbours in Edmonton came in at number seven in the country with 25 more hours spent in traffic than Calgary.

The only Canadian cities on the list that had better times than Calgary were Kitchener-Waterloo and Quebec City.

The average 10 km drive in Calgary was 12 minutes 40 seconds, a 30-second increase from 2021.

When breaking down how much time we spend in rush hour traffic, apparently the morning commute is quicker than the evening rush. It seems cruel that it takes us longer to get home from work than it takes to get to work.

The average speed in the morning rush is 45 km/h, and it slows down in the evening to 38 km/h.

The report also said congestion made Calgarians buy seven extra tanks of gas, and the time spent in congestion could have been used to read 22 books in 2022.

And according to the report, the worst day for traffic in Calgary is Tuesday between 4 pm and 5 pm.