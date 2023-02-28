Budget 2023: Alberta is getting new campgrounds and some major road construction

Budget 2023 was bursting with goodies for Alberta, with a slew of new campgrounds and some major road construction projects on tap.

Tuesday’s budget revealed $2.3 billion over the next three years for projects and programs for work on roads and bridges across the province.

Here are some of the big projects happening over the next few years:

$117 million over three years for the twinning of Highway 63 north of Fort McMurray. This project will improve access to oil sands resources and services.

$51 million over three years to replace the interchange at the Queen Elizabeth II Highway and Highway 566 at Balzac, addressing capacity issues in the area.

$75 million over three years for 23 engineering projects to address future growth. Many of the projects are located along economic corridors, such as twinning Highway 3 from the British Columbia border to Medicine Hat.

$60 million over three years for the Vinca Bridge Replacement. The project will establish a critical link in Alberta’s High Load Corridor, saving heavily loaded trucks more than 200 kilometres of travel and saving time and money for those travelling in the area.

$22 million over three years to address safety concerns at the intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20.

The province also added a dash of good news for outdoor enthusiasts, revealing that the Budget 2023 Capital Plan is dishing out $12 million over three years for new campground developments.

Sites with potential for immediate growth include the Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area, Castle Provincial Park and Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.

Another $14 million will be set aside over three years to allow developments on Crown land trails, with the work primarily being done on Alberta’s eastern slopes.