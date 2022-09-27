"This is my 3rd stop": Brett Kissel has crappy trip from Calgary to Edmonton (VIDEO)

Alberta country music star Brett Kissel had a rocky trip from Calgary to Edmonton after drinking the wrong water at a recording session.

According to his Tik Tok, it all started innocently enough.

“So I’m in the studio and I’m doing vocals and it’s important to always stay well hydrated, so I need to do a vocal take and there’s no water around. Well, my friend got a glass of water so he’s not in the room. So I’m just going to take his water and I’m going to drink it.”

But then, he got the sense that something might be wrong.

“My buddy comes back into the room, he says, ‘Where’s my glass water?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s sorry, man. Like I needed to do this vocal take so I just finished it for you.’ And he started to laugh and he couldn’t stop laughing,” Kissel shared.

“And he continued to laugh. I’m like, ‘Why are you laughing?'”

And then Kissel was told something you really don’t want to hear AFTER drinking a glass of water.

“He said, ‘Well, I just had surgery. So I need to make sure that when I go number two, it’s nice and easy. So that glass of water is full of laxatives.'”

That certainly adds a different way of interpreting his hit “Drink About Me.”

Obviously not the state you want to be in when you have a road trip coming up.

“I’m driving up from Calgary back to Edmonton. This is my third stop.”

For reference, the drive from Calgary to Edmonton is 300 km depending on your final destination.

Pictured above are the rest stop locations listed on Google. There are also a number of options in Red Deer which is essentially the halfway point.

Overall, it generally takes people who haven’t just chugged laxative-infused water three hours to make that trip. For Kissel… who knows.

Hopefully, this gives him “A Few (more) Good Stories to Tell.”