6 of the best boutique treats for your fur baby this National Pet Day

If you’re the parent of an adorable fur baby, chances are you spoil them often, and National Pet Day is another reason to show them just how much you care.

The special day falls on Monday, April 11 this year, and it’s the perfect time to treat your furry friend to a gift from a small business in Canada dedicated to spreading joy among pets, and their parents, as a result.

SkipTheDishes is making it easier to support local, and this season, the service is partnering with local purveyors of pet products across the country in celebration of National Pet Day. From April 8 to 11, you can shop a curated selection of pet products and have them delivered to you in under 25 minutes through Skip Express Lane.

To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up six of the most unique pet treats and items you can order from local vendors — and have at your doorstep in 25 minutes or less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparrow Clay Co. (@sparrowclayco)

When you bring your four-legged sidekick out for a run, you don’t always know when they’ll veer off course or get distracted along the way. Winnipeg-based Sparrow Clay Co specializes in handcrafted polymer clay ID tags that act as chic accessories for your pet while also containing any other details, such as your contact information, on the back. Each tag is unique, lightweight, and waterproof, while its purchase helps support animal rescue centres and shelters.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon’s Lead (@simonslead)

If you ever feel like the teething phase just never stops with your pet, we hear you. Edmonton-based company Simon’s Lead stocks handcrafted pet tug toys that make the situation a whole lot easier. The brand’s tug toys are fully customizable — from the ball colour to the handle and hardware colours — and made with BioThane, a synthetic webbing coated with a PVC layer. Better again, the toys are waterproof and freeze-proof, so slobbery tennis balls can be a thing of the past.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKpaws&co (@bkpawsandco)

It doesn’t get much cuter than pet accessories, and Calgary’s BKpaws&co knows how to design them to perfection. Led by a mother-daughter team, the small business has a collection of some of the most heartwarming products we’ve ever seen. You can choose from bandanas boasting embroidered smiley faces to bandanas with butterfly designs and even birthday-specific styles. BKpaws&co also creates custom bandanas, allowing you to choose the size and style you think your pet would adore.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽 𝙤 𝙨 𝙨 𝙮 𝙋 𝙪 𝙥 𝙥 𝙚 𝙧 (@bossypupper)

Another accessory every pet should have in their closet? A beautifully made bow tie. Bossy Pupper, a Calgary-based business by a commerce and fashion management graduate (also a dog mom), has you covered. The brand sells a range of incredible handmade products for four-legged friends, and the selection of bow ties available to order are just sublime. From floral designs to check flannel and occasion-themed pieces, there’s something to match every pupper and their personality.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber’s Barkery (@ambersbarkery)

If, by now, you’re thinking of the human treats and accessories you want to buy to match those you get for your pet, we’re right there with you. For all-natural dog treats, all you have to do is look to Amber’s Barkery. Based out of Toronto, the brand’s baked-to-order product lineup features treats made with human-grade ingredients — free from unhealthy additives. We suggest ordering your fur-ever best friend the delicious-for-them Crazy Canuck cookies with bacon and maple syrup.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adored Beast Apothecary (@adoredbeastapothecary)

In Toronto, holistic healthcare expert Julie Anne Lee has created a remarkable small business dedicated to the holistic care of adored beasts. Called Adored Beast Apothecary, the company crafts 100% natural products — like the Love Bugs Pre & Probiotics — to help target animal concerns. This product, in particular, is a blend of 14 probiotic strains and larch tree extract to help create healthy gut bacteria for pets. Natural relief from what could be dangerous bacteria — what could be better for your pet?

Instagram

While you decide what to buy your cherished pet from the above list, it’s worth noting that these products are from just one of many categories available on Skip Express Lane. The delivery service gives you access to groceries and household items, bringing the favourites you love from the local convenience store right to your doorstep.

At present, Skip Express Lane has stores active on the network in downtown Toronto, West Toronto, Etobicoke, Calgary, London, Edmonton, South Winnipeg, and North Winnipeg. Skip Express Lane fulfillment centres are open daily from 10 am to 2 am, ensuring you’re covered if you need to order anything last-minute.

When you spend over $25, your order qualifies for free delivery — delivery fees otherwise start at $1.99. To discover what the service is like for yourself and concurrently celebrate National Pet Day, download the Skip app and place an order via Skip Express Lane.