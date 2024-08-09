Body of missing hiker found in Nordegg backcountry

The body of a missing hiker was found in the Nordegg backcountry following an “exhaustive” three-day search of the area.

On August 5, RCMP said they received reports of an overdue 55-year-old hiker in the backcountry. The hiker’s vehicle was quickly located in the Coral Creek staging area.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP, with support from Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue and Kananaskis Emergency Services, began the massive search the following day, using helicopters and volunteers.

The missing hiker was located deceased in Coral Creek by search and rescue volunteers and a helicopter crew on August 8, approximately 12 kilometres from where his vehicle was located.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP said.

“RCMP wish to express our thanks to the volunteers of Alberta Search and Rescue for their time and professionalism during this search.”

The man’s body was transported out of the area and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of the hiker’s death does not appear suspicious, police said.