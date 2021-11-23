Beyond Van Gogh extends its immersive Calgary exhibit until the end of 2021

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit has extended its stay in Calgary for the final time, giving you one last chance to Gogh check it out.

This completely immersive digital gallery allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings.

The exhibit was initially only scheduled to run from July 30 to September 6; however, given its popularity, its run in Calgary was extended. After a brief hiatus, Beyond Van Gogh returned from September 18 to October 8 and again from October 23 until November 28.

Now, event organizers have announced one last extension of the exhibit. Beyond Van Gogh will remain open in Calgary until December 31, 2021.

The exhibit’s new hours will be 10 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Beyond Van Gogh will be closed on Christmas Day. The last entry time each day will be one hour prior to closing.

Beyond Van Gogh features over 300 iconic works painted by the famous artist, taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a unique new way.

Visitors enter the exhibit through The Introduction Hall, which features panels of biographical information and explanations of the significant elements of Van Gogh’s work, relating it to the present. Next is The Waterfall Room, filled with splashes and dots of colour flowing down the walls, intermittently forming into one of the artist’s self-portraits, hinting at and preparing guests for the experience to come.

Finally, you’ll end up in The Immersive Experience Room, an exclusively designed space that transports guests right into Van Gogh’s work, allowing them to become one with his colourful canvases. Projections swirl across the walls and floors of the room, giving visitors a truly 360° view.

To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

Tickets for the event are available online, starting at $33.99. It’s important to note that Beyond Van Gogh will continue to follow all provincial and local health protocols, including proof of vaccination for attendees age 12 and older.

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary

When: From now until December 31, 2021

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: $33.99 for adults, available now