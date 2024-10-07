Best places for pie in Calgary to satisfy your sweet tooth

It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and no dessert fits the season quite like a good, old pie.

Whether you’re looking for pie by the slice, or perhaps a whole pie to take to family dinner or Friendsgiving celebrations, Calgary has plenty of spots to pick up treats.

No matter what flavour you’re craving or how you slice it, here are some spots for the best pie in and around Calgary.

It’s never a bad idea to get a pie from one of this spot’s four Calgary locations. They have a stellar selection of sweet and savoury pies, with plenty of Thanksgiving classics such as pumpkin and maple pecan.

Address: 8 Spruce Centre SW, Calgary

Address: 1081 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Address: 2171 Mahogany Boulevard SE, Calgary

Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

This small-batch bakery offers stellar pies out of its Calgary Farmers’ Market locations, ranging from sweet to savoury to sublime.

Address: 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 24 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

One of YYC’s most beloved local joints, the Blackfoot Truckstop dinner is open from 7 am to 9 pm every day, which means you have ample opportunity to try the fruit pies or the “world-famous” Flapper Pie (a Canadian creation marrying custard and meringue topping).

Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

At Pies Plus, you can get apple or cherry or go wild and try Bluetoon, Dream Cream, Flameberry, Stampeder, or Scary Berry – if you dare.

Address: #611 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

Ma Pies, located at Granary Road, is a take-and-bake frozen pocket pie concept. This spot serves sweet and savoury pocket pies, family-sized pies, and even pizza pies.

Address: 4517 1st Street SE, Calgary

Model Milk is one of the best restaurants in Calgary… but it’s not exactly a place for pie. We are still including it because it has one dessert that might be our favourite slice of pie in YYC: the famous apple pie with a cheddar crust and vanilla ice cream.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot has all sorts of gluten-free baked goodies, and one of the tastiest options is the pies, whether it’s a savoury chicken pot pie or a large butter tart.

Address: 3126 Glenmore Court SE, Calgary

