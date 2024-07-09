With a collection of secluded, enclosed and elevated outdoor spaces in the city, we’ve compiled a handy list of the best hidden and rooftop patios in Calgary to hit up when the sun is shining brightly.

Here are the best hidden and rooftop patios in Calgary.

Located on the roof of the Simmons Building, Connie & John’s Rooftop offers incredible views of the city skyline and Bow River. It also offers a large pizza menu and a full raw bar.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

This Sunterra location has a seriously epic rooftop patio located on top of the Keynote. We’d say this is a pretty shiny hidden gem.

Address: 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Patrons can head to Bonterra’s stunning Tuscan garden terrace on a sunny day. Enjoy authentic Italian eats while surrounded by a green and romantic atmosphere.

Address: 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary

National on 8th has one of Western Canada’s largest rooftop patios. With tons of seating, ping pong tables, cornhole games, and full-service patio bars, this is one of the best patios in the city.

Address: 360-225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Dorian

A brand-new patio has just opened at The Dorian, right in the heart of downtown Calgary. The spot offers delicious dishes from both the kitchen and the grill. It’s open from Thursday to Sunday.

Address: 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Enjoy the sun and a glass of wine elevated above 4th Avenue on Vin Room West’s awesome upper patio.

Address: 2310 4th Street SW, Calgary

Tucked away inside Hotel Arts, Poolside by Freestyle Social Club gives South Beach, Miami vibes without even needing to leave the city. It offers plenty of poolside snacks as well as signature cocktails to sip in the sunshine.

Address: Hotel Arts – 119 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

