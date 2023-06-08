5 of the best draft steals in Calgary Flames history

Though they have had many questionable first-round picks over the years, the Calgary Flames organization has always done a good job at finding talent in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts.

Many of those picks have helped, or are continuing to help, this Flames team. With that said, here are five of the best draft steals in franchise history.

5. Andrew Mangiapane (2015)

Until regressing this past season, Andrew Mangiapane has made significant strides each and every year since being drafted 166th overall by the Flames. When at his top game, he can score goals with the best of them while also maintaining his strong defensive play.

The 27-year-old is a big part of this Flames roster and was given a three-year, $17.8 million deal last offseason as a result. His 95 career goals rank 15th in his draft class, proving just how good of a find he was in the sixth round.

4. T.J. Brodie (2008)

In a relatively weak 2008 draft class, the Flames found a very solid defenceman at 114th overall in T.J. Brodie. Though he is no longer a part of the organization, his 634 games in a Flames sweater rank 10th all-time in franchise history.

During his time as a Flame, Brodie was counted on in a top-four role and delivered on almost all occasions. He was highly valued during his time in Calgary, which made it no surprise when he was able to sign a four-year, $20 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2020 offseason.

3. Hakan Loob (1980)

Had Hakan Loob chosen to stay in the NHL longer, he may have been a Hall-of-Famer. The 62-year-old, who was taken 181st overall in 1980, recorded 193 goals and 429 points in 450 games, all of which came in a Flames sweater. He also played a major role in the organization’s 1989 Stanley Cup championship, scoring 17 points in 22 games.

After the Flames’ Stanley Cup win, Loob decided to return home to allow his children to grow up in Sweden. He continued to put up massive numbers in the SHL for another seven seasons, leaving many to wonder what could have been had he chosen to remain with the Flames.

2. Johnny Gaudreau (2011)

Though Flames fans are still upset with Johnny Gaudreau choosing to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets last offseason, there is no denying how great of a pick he was. Taken 104th overall in 2011, the 29-year-old went on to record 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games with the Flames. Had he chosen to sign a long-term team in Calgary, he would have had a great shot at surpassing Jarome Iginla for the most points in franchise history.

Gaudreau’s 115 points during the 2021-22 season are the second-highest total in Flames’ history, trailing only Kent Nilsson’s 131 set back in 1980-81. He also ranks second in his draft class with 683 career points.

1. Theoren Fleury (1987)

If it weren’t for some off-ice issues throughout his career, there is almost no doubt that Theoren Fleury would be in the Hall of Fame. The 166th overall pick from the 1987 draft recorded 364 goals and 830 points in 791 games in a Flames sweater.

After his tenure with the Flames ended, Fleury had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks. His 1,088 career points sit fourth in his draft class, trailing only Pierre Turgeon, Brendan Shanahan, and Joe Sakic.