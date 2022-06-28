Popular Costco Liquor products ranked from worst to best

A trip to Costco always means goodies and usually spending more than you had hoped, and a trip to Costco Liquor is much of the same.

For the fortunate few that are near a Costco that sells booze, it is a complete treat and we wanted to roundup and rank some of the stores offerings from worst to best.

In fact, Alberta is the only province with multiple Costco Liquor locations. There is just one other Costco Liquor Store in Regina, Saskatchewan.

So let’s dive into some of the best boozy drinks from the iconic store, and let’s hope it will expand more across Canada.

6. Kirkland Signature French Vodka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jtaibei)

Clean and elegant, the Kirkland Signature Vodka delivers the goods for a much lower price than the rest. Just like the good ‘ole Irish cream further down the list, some people who try this vodka swear by it and consider it the best on the market. Pour us a martini and we’ll be the judge of that!

5. Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky

“This whisky is velvety smooth with an enormous bouquet of complex vanilla, honey, spice and toasted oak aromas. The initial sweet nutty character is followed by a rich creamy taste with a slightly spicy finish,” the Costco site states. Honestly it tastes eerily similar to Crown Royal, which is a plus in our books. If Crown is normally your go to, maybe try Kirkland next time– you may be pleasently surprised.

4. Kirkland Signature Irish Cream

Costco Canada Liquor touts its Kirkland Signature Irish Cream as a rich, smooth blend of fresh dairy cream, Irish Whiskey and spirits. We mean they aren’t wrong, and many people who have tried this coffee friendly drink swear by it as being the best out of any of the competition out there. Taking a bottle out to the lake for those morning coffees when everyone is getting a little rowdy on a Saturday? Sounds about right.

3. Kirkland Signature Sangria

According to the Costco website, this Sangria is a delicious blend produced from the finest grapes, Mediterranean spices and natural Valencia orange essence from Spain using a family recipe that goes back two generations. Honestly this sangria can go down VERY easily, it’s delicous and the perfect drink to bring out while relaxing withe family and friends.

2. Mamamango Peach

Arriving last year, Mama Peach is the follow up to the Mamamango and people were clammering to get their hands on it! It’s sweet, crisp and fresh and certainly a staple of what the store has to offer to customers. It’s perfect for a brunch, a dinner, a wedding, Mother’s Day, literally anything.

1. Mamamango Moscato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Mitchell (@tina_6274)

Just like candy in a bottle, Mamamango Moscato is a mixture of sparkling moscato and mangue puree. Do we need to even say more? This IS the best bottle fo booze to nab from the Costco liquor store, hands down. Get into it people!