12 of the best Calgary tattoo artists to get inked by

It’s getting to be that time of year again when you might be looking for Calgary tattoo artists for your next ink.

Tattoo artists and their work can now easily be viewed on Instagram, and this has caused an explosion in the discovery of tattoo artists’ work. Finding the right artist for you can still be a stressful search.

YYC offers some of the best tattoo artists in the country, no matter what style you’re looking for.

Here are 10 of the best Calgary tattoo artists whose work you must check out.

Hemlock Tattoo Studio

Using black ink with a stencil and etching style, Scott can create remarkable tattoos that look bold on the skin.

The imagery on these one-of-a-kind pieces comes from many inspirations, like feminine folklore, literature, gothic architecture, and even more.

Janeen Scott works out of Hemlock Tattoo Studio, an “intentional tattoo shop committed to reducing harm in the tattoo industry.”

It’s one of our favourite tattoo shops in the city, and the entire staff are incredibly talented Calgary tattoo artists.

Scythe and Spade

Alix Au is relatively fresh in the tattoo game with six years of experience, but she is already providing some of the best and most creative blackwork in Calgary.

Au makes all of her black tattoos pop with gritty, dynamic energy. So whether you are looking for solid black, shaded, textured, or even Trash Polka style, Alix Au is the artist to consult with.

Address: 203 7A Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-4411

Eternal Image Tattoo

Scott Veldhoen is a tattoo master of many different styles and approaches. He can do it all, from Japanese to traditional American, tribal to geometric — anything that makes a good, long-lasting tattoo. He is one of the best Calgary tattoo artists to visit, so it makes sense that he books three months in advance.

Address: 1209 10th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-3958

Kensho Tattoo

Rick Wilson might be the best artist in YYC for a Japanese-style tattoo or Horimono. Horimono is the engraved images and carvings on the blade of a Japanese sword. The word also refers to the act of tattooing in Japan, which typically involves covering the entire body in this traditional style.

Of course, you don’t have to get a full-body piece (although you could).

Address: 320 10th Street NW #202, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-9500

Ambassador Tattoo

Dan Cameron has been tattooing for over fifteen years and, in that time, has become incredible at the style he loves. Cameron is a great artist for any project, but his clean lines and large piece of work separate him from the rest.

His massive and beautiful tattoos – in colour and black and white – are a common sight on his Instagram page. He has created some of the city’s most inventive and gorgeous large-scale work, making him a great go-to for back pieces, sleeves, and everything in between.

Address: 108 – 7500 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-253-9099

Wild Rose Tattoo Company

American traditional tattooing is an extremely recognizable style. It features smooth lines and bold blacks with other supporting colours such as reds, yellows, and greens. It’s the Sailor Jerry-style of tattooing, often using eagles, ships, skulls, and the like.

Joel Mijker’s style uses these principles, with his originality and vision added to create bold, one-of-a-kind tattoos that appeal to fans of traditional tattooing and neo-classical.

Address: 815 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-7673

Smilin’ Buddha Tattoo

After a tattooing journey across Canada, Kendall now works at the Canadian legacy shop Smilin’ Buddha, started by tattoo icon Paul Jeffries.

Kendall has a careful eye, frequently tattooing freehand and organically. Her style is often of radiograph botany, florals, and foliage that seems to dissipate into ethereal, transparent smoke that wraps around the body’s curvature.

Address: 1501 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-242-5922

Strange World

Paulo Da Butcher seems to be able to do it all while always maintaining his style. He does fantastic greyscale, traditional, Japanese, portrait, and wildlife tattoos.

Address: 5403 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-282-8181

Gypsy Rose Tattoos & Piercing

Demara is the person to see for a wide variety of styles, but she excels in fine line detail and realistic colour work. Small or large, black or bright and colourful, you’ll be in great hands with Demara at the always-friendly Gypsy Rose shop.

Address: 3132 26 Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-275-9844

Skull and Lotus Tattoo

Huynh is one of the best Calgary tattoo artists for tattooing images of manga and anime content. He has worked on entire sleeves dedicated to his clients’ favourite stories and small frames from iconic scenes.

The animated characters of Japanese pop culture seem to pop off the screen, and Huynh manages to capture not only their likeness but also their energy.

Address: 5824 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-255-5359

Marigold Santos is an all-around artist.

She has worked and taught in several major Canadian cities, sharing her unique style through tattooing and art installations.

Santos immigrated to Canada from the Philippines, and her tattoos reflect that experience. She creates black, brushlike art on her clients’ skin, often with images that represent her cultural identity.

Her non-traditional designs have made her an extremely sought-after artist in Canada and beyond.

Studio Cong

Having recently started, Tatiana Stanjeck is still an apprentice at Studio Cong on Macleod Trail, but she’s already doing amazing multiple pieces per day and doing guest spots.

Strong lines and bold colours seem to be her specialty, but she’s been making a name for herself for covering all kinds of works. Black and detailed, bold and colourful, or whatever else, she’s a great artist to book with.

