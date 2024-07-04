Broadband internet can be hit or miss as you move throughout Alberta, and if you were curious about what the best provider is, a new report has that answer.

Data insight provider Opensignal released its report on Thursday, where it breaks down internet speeds from different services nationwide, so customers can better understand what they’re signing up for.

Opensignal ranked the providers in several categories, including 5G reach and availability and 5G experience for activities like streaming videos and playing games.

EastLink takes the win in Alberta The report noted that EastLink is unbeaten in consistent quality across the three regions where it is included for comparison — Alberta, Atlantic Provinces, and Ontario — and further records outright wins against fibre offerings in Alberta and Ontario.

When it came to consistent quality in Alberta, EastLink was the winner, while Eastlink tied with Rogers (including Shaw) for download speed and peak download speed.

Telus came out on top for upload speed, while joint winners were declared once again for video experience with EastLink and Rogers (including Shaw).

Rogers leads in overall experience nationally

Rogers, which now includes Shaw customers, is recognized for the best overall experience more frequently than any other provider in our report. Rogers secures four outright national wins for reliability, consistent quality, download speed, and video experience.

Opensignal captures user measurements across all broadband network architectures, encompassing fibre (FTTx), xDSL, cable, fixed wireless access (FWA) via 4G and 5G, as well as satellite, and reports on a holistic evaluation of its users’ experience with the listed providers’ internet services.

In its public reports, it only includes the largest fixed broadband providers by market share in each area, determined by its user base size.

With files from National Trending Staff