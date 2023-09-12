NewsPets & Animals

Bear warning in place for popular trail in Waterton Lakes National Park

Sep 12 2023, 3:56 pm
Jilll Richardson/Shutterstock

A bear warning has been issued for a popular hiking trail in Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.

Parks Canada issued the warning in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail due to a grizzly bear spotting.

The grizzly bear has not been aggressive but has approached people, according to Parks Canada.

Visitors are asked to not approach the bear, to carry bear spray and know how to use it, to hike out all garbage, and to keep their dog on a leash or, preferably, leave it at home.

Hiking in a group and making noise is also recommended and if the bear approaches, make noise, pick up all backpacks, ready your deterrent, and leave the area.

Report all bear (carnivore) sightings to 1-888- 927-3367 or notify Parks Canada staff.

