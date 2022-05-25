Anything for love: Flames, Oilers fan get engaged during Battle of Alberta

They say all’s fair in love and war — but what about the Battle of Alberta?

During Game 4 of last night’s all-provincial Stanley Cup playoff series, a Calgary Flames fan proposed to his Edmonton Oilers-supporting partner. He seemed to get things out of the way early, pulling out the ring following Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ opening goal on the night.

Sportsnet’s cameras captured the magical moment of the couple:

Edmonton got the better of Calgary on the ice, though it wasn’t necessarily the smoothest path to get there.

Edmonton scored the first three goals of the night and appeared well on their way to taking a 3-1 series lead. But a pair of second-period Flames goals just 46 seconds apart cut the score to 3-2 entering the third period.

Oilers goalie Mike Smith then allowed a goal from over 130 feet away, as Calgary had suddenly tied a game that at one point seemed well out of reach.

But Nugent-Hopkins ended up getting the game-winner with his second goal of the night, with the Oilers adding an empty-net goal to put the final score at 5-3.

Game 5 in the Battle of Alberta goes back to Calgary tomorrow night, with the Oilers having a chance to advance to their first conference final since 2006.