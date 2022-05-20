The Battle of Alberta is in FULL swing people, and you can now get your hands on some vintage Oilers/Flames apparel.

If you are a fan of the BOA and a big fan of vintage clothing too, this Kijiji listing should be right up your alley.

Listed for a cool $300, an original shirt from the 1991 playoffs between the Oilers and the Flames is up for grabs. The list states that it has never been worn.

Someone must have dug through their pile of old clothes or simply knew history was going to eventually repeat itself

The original price tag is still on the shirt, revealing that it cost $21.50 way back in 1991. From a little over $20 to being listed at $300, now that’s some inflation right there!

Once you brush up on what the world was like back in 1991 when the Oilers and Flames last matched up against one another in the Stanley Cup playoffs, donning the shirt would be kind of perfect.

The Flames blew past the Oilers in game one on Wednesday night, with matchups set for Friday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22.

Here’s the full Battle of Alberta schedule breakdown between the Flames and the Oilers:

Game 2 — Fri., May 20, Edmonton at Calgary, 8:30 pm MT

Game 3 —Sun., May 22, Calgary at Edmonton, 6 pm MT

Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 7:30 pm MT

Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD

Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.