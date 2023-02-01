Banff named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world

Alberta is bursting with natural beauty and a crown jewel of the Rockies has been named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world for 2023.

Big Travel 7 has compiled a list of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world for people to visit in 2023.

The site added that the destinations offer “an abundance of opportunities for capturing stunning photographs and videos that are sure to impress your followers and inspire your next adventure.”

You might also like: You won't be able to drive to an iconic lake in Alberta's Rockies this summer

These Alberta falls were just featured in episode three of "The Last of Us"

A Banff cave is "globally significant" for being home to a unique creature

Banff landed at #40 on the list, making it the only spot in Canada to make the list. Representing the whole country, we love to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

The town of Banff had a total of 767,107,578 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok, thanks to “its stunning natural beauty, including the iconic Banff National Park and Lake Louise, making it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts,” the ranking stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

Big 7 Travel says it compiled the list through a comprehensive scoring system that analyzed the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audiences, and from its global editorial team.

You can check out the full list of the 50 destinations ranked here.