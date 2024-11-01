Albertans are questioning the provincial government’s priorities after the UCP introduced three pieces of legislation aimed at transgender youth yesterday.

The changes, which were floated in January, would affect how transgender and 2SLGBTQ+ youth are treated in the province when it comes to schools, sex education, sports, and access to healthcare.

While some Albertans have supported the changes, many, including doctors, advocates, and allies, have been vocal in their opposition.

On Thursday, Smith outlined the details of the proposed policy changes.

Amendments to the Education Act

As part of the proposed amendments, schools would be required to:

Notify parents and seek their consent for a student 15 years old and under if they request that school staff refer to them by a new gender-related preferred name or pronouns at school.

Notify parents of a 16 or 17-year-old student’s request for school staff to refer to them by a new gender-related preferred name or pronouns at school.

If parental notification is expected to result in psychological or emotional harm to the student, or if a student requests assistance, the school board would ensure the student receives assistance before notifying parents.

Where teaching or instructional materials that deal primarily and explicitly with gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality are provided, parents would be notified of what is being taught at least 30 days in advance and be given the opportunity to opt in rather than opt out of this instruction.

Amendments to the Health Statutes Act

Proposed amendments would prohibit regulated health professionals from performing sex reassignment surgeries on minors.

The amendments, together with anticipated regulation, would also ensure the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies for the treatment of gender dysphoria or gender incongruence will not be permitted for children aged 15 and under, except for those who have already commenced treatment.

Minors aged 16 and 17 can choose to commence puberty blockers and hormone therapies for gender reassignment and affirmation purposes with parental, physician, and psychologist approval.

Fairness and Safety in Sport Act

If passed, the Act will require relevant organizations to establish athlete eligibility policies for the amateur competitive sports that they deliver and will support the formation of additional co-ed divisions inclusive of transgender athletes.

Regulations created under the Act will clarify specific requirements for these policies, including limiting eligibility for female-only divisions to female-born athletes.

You might also like: Alberta's November forecast is in and you won't need mittens just yet

The difference in tuition cost for international students at the University of Alberta is wild

Starbucks is dropping its charge for non-dairy options in Canada

Reaction to the three pieces of legislation poured in swiftly. On Thursday evening, Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi issued a statement, saying that the introduction of the bills would be “about punching down on vulnerable youth,” questioning the government’s priorities.

Today is a heavy day. We’re concerned with the anti-trans bills that were tabled today.



As a politician I will tell you that I have been in every corner of this province these last four months. We’ve talked to Albertans of every background and I will tell you that punching… — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) November 1, 2024

Trans Rights YEG, an advocacy group for Edmonton’s transgender community, wrote in a post that the legislation “will leave trans kids in the streets and the graves.”

The backlash can also be seen in public forums, where Albertans are expressing a range of thoughts. On Reddit, many took issue with Smith’s claim that “doctors aren’t always right” during yesterday’s press conference.

Daily Hive reached out to the Alberta government for comment on the legislation.