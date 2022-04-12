Alberta's stunning Crescent Falls will take your breath away (PHOTOS)

Crescent Falls is a gorgeous aqua vision that offers a testament to how the wilderness of Alberta never fails to amaze.

The roaring falls are located about three-and-a-half hours away from both Calgary and Edmonton by car (or half an hour west of Nordegg). They plummet 30 meters over two ledges, offering breathtaking views of Bighorn River Valley.

The cascading white water is a soul-rejuvenating experience that deserves to be witnessed in all its glory at least once in your lifetime.

For your safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Where is it?

Crescent Falls and Bighorn Canyon are a 5.3-kilometre, lightly trafficked hiking trail located near Clearwater County, Alberta.

Crescent Falls is actually a series of two waterfalls located on the Bighorn River in west-central Alberta. They were originally called the Bighorn Falls, after the river they are located on.

The falls are situated a few kilometres upstream of the river’s confluence with the North Saskatchewan River.

How do you get there?

Crescent Falls are easily accessible via the David Thompson Highway (Highway 11). The falls are 26.6 kilometres west of Nordegg, and the route there is well-signed.

Heading west on the David Thompson Highway, you’ll turn right at the Crescent Falls sign, and continue for 4.4 km before turning left toward Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area. After 1.7 km, park in the day-use parking lot on the left.

The trip is about three-and-a-half hours from both Calgary and Edmonton.

What’s there?

A 2.5-kilometre trail takes you to the Bighorn Gorge Lookout for spectacular views of Crescent Falls and the Bighorn River Valley.

Apart from hiking to the waterfall, the area also features Crescent Falls Campground in Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area, for those who want to make a multi-day trip of it!

This small, well-treed campground includes seven tent-only sites, 22 RV sites, and two equestrian sites with hitching rails. Crescent Falls Campground is across the creek from the day-use area. Sites are unserviced, first-come-first-served, and quiet.

With files from Lakshmi Sadhu