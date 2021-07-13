Awesome Alberta: Barrier Lake is a must-visit for hikers (PHOTOS)

COVID-19 still presents a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Calling all hikers, canoers, and kayakers.

Come on over to Barrier Lake, where you’ll be awestruck by the view as you hike up the trail or paddle around in a canoe.

The trail is friendly to all skill levels, so don’t worry if you’re a beginner.

Barrier Lake is a man-made reservoir and was created by TransAlta’s first hydro plant, Barrier Plant, built back in 1947.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Where is it?

This lake can be found at the north end of Kananaskis Country, in Bow Valley Provincial Park.

How do you get there?

Time for a road trip.

This will be a short one for those coming from Calgary. It only takes around an hour to drive to Barrier Lake from downtown YYC. Drive west on the Trans-Canada Highway to Kananaskis Trail before taking exit 118. Continue driving on Kananaskis Trail for about 10 minutes and you’ll be there in no time.

Those coming in from Edmonton will need to make the three-hour journey south to Calgary before following the directions above.

What’s there?

There’s a visitor centre on the eastern shore. You can also see Mount Baldy (we giggled, too) from the northwest corner of the lake.

You can canoe around the lake, or opt to tour around on horseback.

For the avid hikers, this is the perfect place. Bonus: even dogs love it here.

