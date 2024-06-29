Vampire worthy: This $10M Calgary mansion looks like it's straight out of "Twilight"

A stunning $10,000,000 award-winning mansion just hit the market in Calgary, and it looks like it’s straight out of the Twilight franchise.

The house located at 1308 Montreal Avenue is nestled into Calgary’s esteemed Mount Royal neighbourhood, but it might as well be on the outskirts of Forks, Washington.

The 4,062-square-foot house is the perfect retreat from the city, surrounded by abundant forestry.

From the outside, Montreal House is equal parts modern and sustainable. It features an exterior with 18 cantilevered glulam beams strategically placed to offer solar shading for the west-facing windows. The steel framework was designed with Calgary’s diverse climate in mind so it could weather the seasons.

Inside, double-height ceilings and strategically placed private areas strike a delicate balance between openness and intimacy, enhancing the overall living experience.

The open design of the house allows natural light to seep into all corners of the home (great for people, maybe not so great for vampires).

With east-facing bedrooms, you’ll be able to wake up with the sun, too, and you’ll also be guaranteed privacy.

There are five bedrooms and four and a half bedrooms, perfect for a large single-family (or maybe a multi-generational family spanning hundreds of years?)

The home features a blend of materials from the sculptural Corten steel fireplace and concrete to the wood features both inside and outside of the home.

If you love this house, you’re not alone.

Montreal House has garnered recognition, including being named a finalist at the 2020 World Architecture Festival and receiving honours at the 2019 Prairie Wood Design Awards and Alberta Steel Design Awards of Excellence.

If you have $10,000,000 to spend, this Calgary mansion could be the perfect home to live out your most luxurious fantasies.