Apple Maps is scoping out Calgary this summer

If you see someone driving around in an Apple Maps car in Calgary, then say cheese!

Apple Maps will be hitting the pavement across Canada to gather on-the-ground images for its Look Around feature, deploying image-collecting backpacks and vehicles to scope out the city.

The company announced it would be in several Canadian locations, including Calgary, conducting ground surveys this summer.

Apple Maps. Building the best digital map for Canada. — Apple (@Apple) August 4, 2022

According to Apple, staff is in pursuit of “building the best digital map for Canada.”

Apple explains on its Apple Maps Image Collection page that it will censor faces and licence plates on images published in Look Around.

Equipment-filled vehicles will explore Calgary’s streets, and specially equipped backpacks will be used to gather info about pedestrian-only areas.

#Apple Maps spotted mapping Milan, Italy with a specialized backpack. pic.twitter.com/1bVW6BtlYG — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) June 23, 2022

“These pedestrian surveys allow us to improve and update Apple Maps in areas where vehicles simply can’t go while using the same privacy protections as the Apple Maps vehicles,” said Apple.

Apple Maps will be gathering data from August 8 to September 30, and it’s not just heading to the city, either. Its vehicles plan to explore many locations in Alberta, from the Rocky Mountains to Medicine Hat to Fort MacMurray.