Alberta is home to a wild Guinness World Record and it's all about TREES (VIDEO)
Alberta is known for its vast forests, but did you know it’s also home to a wild Guinness World Record (GWR), and it’s all about tree planting?
Back in July 2021, Antoine Moses planted an astonishing 23,060 trees in the La Crete area, setting the GWR title for the most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours.
Antoine broke the previous record of 15,170 trees, which was held by another Canadian, Kenny Chaplin, in 2001, according to GWR.
In an Instagram post, Moses showed off his record, thanking his team that helped him through the challenge.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We couldn’t imagine how SORE his back must have been after planting all those trees, but mother nature (and us) sure thank him for doing it!