Dirty 30s: Another heat warning for Calgary with temps topping 31°C

The City of Calgary is, once again, under a heat warning with the hottest day expected to be Thursday with the high set at 31°C.

Environment Canada issued the warning for a large stretch of Southern Alberta stretching to the Saskatchewan border.

They send these warnings out when daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 30s, while nighttime temps are forecasted to stay above 15°C.

The temperature is supposed to dip to 10°C tonight, but after that it’s a few nights in the 16°C to 19°C range.

They say anyone in the warning area should consider rescheduling any outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. They also suggest drinking lots of water as well as non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages.

Environment Canada also states you should keep an eye out for symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

They say infants, children, seniors, and anyone with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated are at a higher risk during these warnings.

Environment Canada also reminds people to take lots of breaks from the heat by spending time in cool, indoor settings.

Some rain on Thursday night into Friday is expected to give us a break from the heat heading into the weekend.