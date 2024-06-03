The general population often misunderstands Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. It is commonly believed that once a person receives a diagnosis, they’ll lose all their memory and become unable to perform daily functions.

It’s important to remember that a person living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia is still the same person they always were. Though they may repeat themselves, forget your name, act differently, “odd,” or even get lost in a familiar place, it’s important to focus on the person and not the disease.

With this kind of compassionate understanding in mind, Alzheimer Calgary has launched the StillMe movement to redefine and humanize those living with Alzheimer’s and similar diseases, dispel stereotypes, foster better communication about dementia and support the community.

Many people living with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia live engaging lives for months or years after diagnosis. Remember that dementia impacts all people in different ways and there is no guarantee a person will reach an advanced stage of dementia in their lifetime.

Get to know Gerald and Mundo

One Calgarian who has embodied the ethos of the StillMe movement is Gerald Kim, whose father Mundo Kim was diagnosed with dementia in the spring of 2020.

Mundo Kim came to Canada from Korea back in 1975 as a chemical engineer, with dreams of a better life for his family. As a successful businessman, a big part of his life is staying productive — which his son feared would be put in jeopardy with his diagnosis.

“He’s the most resilient, optimistic person I’ve ever met. Even when our family business was on the brink of bankruptcy, he knew we’d get through… and somehow we did,” Gerald reminisces.

At the time of Mundo’s diagnosis, Gerald, like many family members of those living with dementia, was scared for his father and uncertain about the future. He looked to Alzheimer Calgary for support and help.

“When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, you have so many questions, it all feels so overwhelming. The loss of control is hard. That’s where Alzheimer Calgary makes a difference. They educate families and provide helpful tips and strategies around daily activities and communication,” says Gerald.

Meaningful inclusion

Since joining the board of directors, Kim’s perspective about his father’s diagnosis has changed greatly. He’s even learned tips that help him better communicate and engage with his father.

“One of the things we’ve done as a family is integrate him into our work. So we bring him into the office once a week, we ask him questions, we run things by him. [We] make him feel like he’s a part of our family business,” Gerald continues.

Alzheimer Calgary says it’s important not to lose connection with friends or relatives living with the disease. One of the goals behind the StillMe campaign is to increase compassion and empathy for people impacted to feel like they still matter and belong, as if they’re saying “It’s still me, and I still love doing the things I’ve always loved to do.”

Find your community of support

Accessing the support and community through Alzheimer Calgary was pivotal for Gerald, as he learned that he and his family were not the only ones living with a parent’s diagnosis. “The emotional and overall support has been everything, just knowing that I’m not alone in this,” he recalls.

For Kim, the StillMe campaign is compelling, as it “flips the script” on his father’s disease. “It takes the focus away from what’s lost and puts it back on what remains,” he says.

Now, four years since Mundo’s diagnosis, Kim says his perspective has changed and that he is extremely proud of his volunteer work.

“Initially it was all fear and uncertainty. The stigma piece was big. I don’t like to admit it, but I didn’t want this in my family,” while adding, “Today, when I think about it, I don’t feel fear at all. I have no hesitation talking about it, that’s quite different today than [four] years ago when [Mundo] was first diagnosed.”

Alzheimer Calgary is driving a movement for change, empowering the community to think differently about people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Join Kim in the StillMe movement today to support a shift in how people think about diagnoses like these.

Visit StillMe.ca to subscribe and learn more.