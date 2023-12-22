Plan ahead: Here are all of Alberta's statutory holidays in 2024

Get ready for some long weekend traffic annoyances but also some amazing sleep-in days.

There are nine statutory holidays in Alberta to look forward to in 2024, where many workers will have the day off.

There are plenty of long weekend trips to plan out in 2024; however, there are also plenty of celebratory days that don’t count as a statutory holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and Boxing Day are some big ones where you’ll have to burn up a vacation day to enjoy them out of the office.

Daylight Saving Time in 2024 starts on Sunday, March 10, and ends on Sunday, November 3. Those days are not statutory holidays either.

The days Alberta does recognize as statutory holidays are:

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2024

– January 1, 2024 Alberta Family Day – February 19, 2024

– February 19, 2024 Good Friday – March 29, 2024

– March 29, 2024 Victoria Day – May 20, 2024

– May 20, 2024 Canada Day – July 1, 2024

– July 1, 2024 Labour Day – September 2, 2024

– September 2, 2024 Thanksgiving Day – October 14, 2024

– October 14, 2024 Remembrance Day- November 11, 2024

November 11, 2024 Christmas Day– December 25, 2024

Optional general holidays in Alberta in 2024 include Easter Monday on April 1, Heritage Day on August 5, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, and Boxing Day on December 26.

Do you qualify for stat pay?

The province says an employee is entitled to general holiday pay if they have worked for the same employer for at least 30 workdays in the 12 months prior to the holiday.

Most employees are entitled to general holidays and receive general holiday pay if one of the following applies to them:

a general holiday is a regular day of work, or

they have worked on a general holiday that is not a regular day of work

You can find out more about Alberta’s general statutory holidays in 2024 here.

With files from Claire Fenton